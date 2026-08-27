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BIG PETE EXCLUSIVE: Cole on Arsenal’s Invincibles, his partnership with Henry, and the move to Chelsea

Ashley Cole was the first guest of the second season of BIG PETE.
Ashley Cole was the first guest of the second season of BIG PETE.Flashscore

The second season of BIG PETE by Flashscore and CANAL+ kicks off with an interview with former England defender Ashley Cole. He reminisced about Arsenal’s unbeaten 2003/2004 season, his exceptional partnership with Thierry Henry and Robert Pires, and his controversial transfer to Chelsea in 2006. He also spoke about the hatred from fans, which he eventually turned into motivation.

Cole looked back at his beginnings at the club he had supported since he was seven, as well as his partnership with Thierry Henry and Robert Pirés. "No one taught us that, it just came naturally. Thierry would drift wide, Robert would cut inside, and a triangle would form between us. My job was simple: pass the ball to Thierry or Robert and just run," he recalled. According to him, it was this immense self-confidence that helped Arsenal go unbeaten in the 2003/04 season. "We knew how strong we were."

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A major chapter in Cole’s career was also his explosive transfer to Chelsea in 2006. "I left something I loved. But big players were leaving, and I was selfish. I wanted to keep winning trophies," he explained during his conversation with Petr Čech. He also admitted that the pressure and hatred from Arsenal fans became a huge source of motivation for him.

"When I came to Chelsea, I was like an animal. People hated me, my personal life was crazy, so I just had to win. I had no other option. It was my only reward for everything I was going through. Every match, my desire to win a trophy drove me," Cole added.

The full TV version of this episode of the Big Pete documentary series will be available on CANAL+ Sport and the CANAL+ streaming service in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, France, Poland, Myanmar, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, Romania, and Hungary, and on SuperSport in South Africa and Switzerland.

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