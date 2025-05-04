Tribal Football
Most Read
Harry Kane left hearbroken as Bayern Munich denied Bundesliga glory
Man Utd inform Real Betis of Antony asking price
Arsenal demand Real Madrid star in exchange for William Saliba
Real Madrid seek Man Utd favour in Carreras pursuit

Besiktas coach Solskjaer: How could Man Utd sell McTominay?!

Paul Vegas
Besiktas coach Solskjaer: How could Man Utd sell McTominay?!
Besiktas coach Solskjaer: How could Man Utd sell McTominay?!Action Plus
Besiktas coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it's been difficult watching former club Manchester United struggle this season.

Solskjaer left United four years ago and Besiktas is his first job since his dismissal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told BBC Sport: "Man United is my family and will always be part of me.

"In football, you don't feel sorry for anyone because we are privileged, absolutely 100% privileged to be able to work in clubs like this.

"But for me, it is hard to watch because it is your family that is struggling. It is never easy at the weekend when you look at the table."

Solskjaer admits he sale of Scott McTominay to Napoli surprised him.

He added, "Scott and Fred together, they were lads you would put your hat on every day to give 100%.

"How you can sell Scott is beyond me."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSolskjaer Ole GunnarMcTominay ScottManchester UnitedBesiktasNapoliFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Agents for Napoli midfielder Zambo-Anguissa contact both Manchester clubs
Man United's priority striker revealed amid Victor Osimhen rumours
Gary Lineker tells Ruben Amorim to re-sign former Man United midfielder