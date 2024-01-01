Bergvall injury blow facing Spurs

Tottenham have been handed a significant issue ahead of the Premier League returning this week.

The London club will be without youngster Lucas Bergvall after the international break.

The Swedish international appears to have injured himself, missing their 3-0 win over Estonia.

The 18-year-old did not play the previous 2-2 draw with Slovakia, but was on the bench for that game.

On Monday, the Swedish national team said: "Lucas Bergvall has suffered a minor injury and will not be available for tonight's game against Estonia in the Nations League.

“Ahead of the match, it is clear that Bergvall will not be available for the game. He has left the collection to manage his rehabilitation in a club environment.”