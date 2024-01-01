Tribal Football
Most Read
AGAIN? Man Utd plan new multi-player raid on Bayern Munich
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool defence shake-up; Man Utd to offload Brazilians; Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal
Man Utd chief Ashworth weighs up futures of off contract players
Mendy reveals ex-Man City teammates helped him financially after contract suspension

Bergvall injury blow facing Spurs

Bergvall injury blow facing Spurs
Bergvall injury blow facing SpursAction Plus
Tottenham have been handed a significant issue ahead of the Premier League returning this week.

The London club will be without youngster Lucas Bergvall after the international break.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Swedish international appears to have injured himself, missing their 3-0 win over Estonia.

The 18-year-old did not play the previous 2-2 draw with Slovakia, but was on the bench for that game.

On Monday, the Swedish national team said: "Lucas Bergvall has suffered a minor injury and will not be available for tonight's game against Estonia in the Nations League.

“Ahead of the match, it is clear that Bergvall will not be available for the game. He has left the collection to manage his rehabilitation in a club environment.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueBergvall LucasTottenham
Related Articles
Sweden announce injured Bergvall returning to Spurs
Spurs teen Bergvall offers advice to Swedish whizkids Ibrahimovic, Mellberg
Postecoglou: Wrong to compare Spurs kids with Yamal