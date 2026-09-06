Man United goal scorer Benjamin Sesko believes the late 2-2 Premier League draw with Everton could be a learn curve for his side.

The 23-year-old has only just returned from an injury that saw him miss all of Man United’s pre-season games.

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Coming off the bench against Everton, Sesko and his teammates thought he had scored the winner with an 88th minute close range header.

Everton weren’t done, however, and new signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles managed to score the equaliser in the 96th minute from around 25-yards out.

Speaking after the game, Sesko insisted that his side should use the draw as a learning curve.

“We can always improve but I think we were still managing the match as good as we could. In the end we were slipping away a little bit but it happens. We’re here to learn and try to get better," he said.

On Everton’s comeback: “They were really intense, especially the last minutes. We were trying to give everything, block every shot.

“It was a great goal, by the way, going into the top corner. We have to accept it and react in the next match.”

On coming off the bench and making a statement: “We have a lot of good players, a lot of quality which is really important for this club.

“In the end it’s important that each one of us does everything for the team to try to win games. It’s why we are here.”