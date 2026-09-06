Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Coventry boss Lampard explains difference between Man City and Arsenal defeats

John Terry names two Arsenal stars Chelsea can expose in Premier League derby

Man United line-up v Everton: Carrick faces off against former boss Moyes

Arsenal lineup v Chelsea: Confirmed team news as Konsa and Guimaraes eye first starts of 2026/27

Most read on Flashscore News

Hong Kong talent beats Antonsen to reach biggest result of his career in China Masters

Croatia legend Modric opts against international retirement, will play in Nations League

'Reason why they were bought': Haaland praises new Manchester City signings

Football Tracker: Odegaard and Havertz put Arsenal in front against Chelsea

Benjamin Sesko insists that Man United will learn from late Everton draw

Benjamin Sesko insists that Man United will learn from late Everton draw
Benjamin Sesko insists that Man United will learn from late Everton drawREUTERS

Man United goal scorer Benjamin Sesko believes the late 2-2 Premier League draw with Everton could be a learn curve for his side.

The 23-year-old has only just returned from an injury that saw him miss all of Man United’s pre-season games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Coming off the bench against Everton, Sesko and his teammates thought he had scored the winner with an 88th minute close range header.

Everton weren’t done, however, and new signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles managed to score the equaliser in the 96th minute from around 25-yards out.

Speaking after the game, Sesko insisted that his side should use the draw as a learning curve.

“We can always improve but I think we were still managing the match as good as we could. In the end we were slipping away a little bit but it happens. We’re here to learn and try to get better," he said.

On Everton’s comeback: “They were really intense, especially the last minutes. We were trying to give everything, block every shot. 

“It was a great goal, by the way, going into the top corner. We have to accept it and react in the next match.”

On coming off the bench and making a statement: “We have a lot of good players, a lot of quality which is really important for this club. 

“In the end it’s important that each one of us does everything for the team to try to win games. It’s why we are here.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueBenjamin SeskoEvertonManchester United

Related Articles

Man United's Michael Carrick 'disappointed' with late Everton draw

Moyes admits Everton's lack goal threat after 'desperate' Man United draw

'It felt like a win' - Everton scored Maitland-Niles reflects on late Man United draw