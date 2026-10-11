Crystal Palace's Benitez reveals disbelief at stunning save against Forest

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Walter Benitez admitted he could barely remember his extraordinary save during his side's 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest.

The Argentina international delivered an outstanding performance at Selhurst Park, frustrating Forest during a dominant first-half spell.

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His finest moment came when he somehow denied Liam Delap from close range after Morgan Gibbs-White's effort struck the underside of the crossbar.

“I can't remember too much because the ball was so fast, so close,” Benítez told Sky Sports per Palace website.

“But I tried to do my best, help the team, and I tried to keep my whole body behind the ball.

“I hoped I’d save it. I'm happy for this and for the win, of course.

“I think we played a good game, especially the second-half, and we created more chances.

“And yes, we pushed most of the time as possible to score more goals, and this is the most important thing today.”