Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Bayern Munich striker Kane proud of statue unveiling
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is full of pride over the unveiling of his statue in London.

The former Tottenham striker has declared he intends to play beyond the 2026 World Cup for England at the unveiling.

"I don't think so (retiring)," said Kane. "I think sometimes there is a perception that, as you enter your 30s, your career is coming to an end, but personally I am playing at the highest level of my career and I feel better than ever. I am focusing on the present, without looking too far ahead."

A statue dedicated to him was unveiled at the sports centre in the Walthamstow area, where Kane played for his boyhood team, Ridgeway Rovers: "A real proud moment for me to return to where my life in football began and unveil a statue.

"I hope it helps inspire the next generation to work hard and believe in themselves."

 

 

