Bayern Munich powerbroker Hoeness takes fresh swipe at Tuchel

Bayern Munich's honorary president, Uli Hoeness, has taken aim at former coach Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel was sacked by Bayern at the end of last season and is now the new coach of England.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hoeness, when asked to compare Tuchel with Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, told BILD: "It's the difference between night and day.

"Vincent is communicative and takes care of his players: we didn't know that before, so we called Pep Guardiola and asked him for advice.

"He simply told us that we could take him blindly."

He also said: "What I can promise is that we will win the German championship. We are in a wonderful position at the moment. We are the leaders and our only real competitors, Bayer Leverkusen and Leipzig, are far behind us."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play