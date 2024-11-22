Bayern Munich powerbroker Hoeness takes fresh swipe at Tuchel

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Bayern Munich's honorary president, Uli Hoeness, has taken aim at former coach Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel was sacked by Bayern at the end of last season and is now the new coach of England.

Hoeness, when asked to compare Tuchel with Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, told BILD: "It's the difference between night and day.

"Vincent is communicative and takes care of his players: we didn't know that before, so we called Pep Guardiola and asked him for advice.

"He simply told us that we could take him blindly."

He also said: "What I can promise is that we will win the German championship. We are in a wonderful position at the moment. We are the leaders and our only real competitors, Bayer Leverkusen and Leipzig, are far behind us."

 

