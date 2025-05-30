Bayern Munich make last-ditch attempt to keep Leroy Sane amid Premier League interest

Bayern Munich have made another contract offer to winger Leroy Sane with several Premier League sides said to be interested in his services.

According to Sky Germany, Bayern have made another offer to the 29-year-old whose current deal is set to expire this summer.

Super-agent Pini Zahavi was seen having dinner with Bayern sporting director Max Eberl earlier this week with talks said to be positive.

Sane’s future remains unclear, however, and his contract situation has put Premier League sides Arsenal and Tottenham on high alert.

It’s understood the German giants want the matter to be resolved before the upcoming Club World Cup, meaning Sane has a big decision to make in the coming weeks.