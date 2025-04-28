Tribal Football
Bayern Munich hold 'concrete' talks with Dean Huijsen
Bayern Munich have reportedly held 'concrete' talks with the representatives of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen as they eye a summer move for the defender.

According to transfer guru Florian Plettenberg, Bayern have an interest in the 20-year-old but will face serious competition from several Premier League sides.

Chelsea and Liverpool are said to be showing more of an interest in Huijsen, who has a £50 million release clause in his Bournemouth contract.

Bayern are exploring the market for a new top centre-back with Bayer Leverkusen star Jonathan Tah also an option.

Tah will become a free agent at the end of the season with his deal at the BayArena set to expire at the end of the season.

A move for Huijsen would likely depend on the departure of Kim Min-Jae, restricting the German giants in negotiations at this stage.

