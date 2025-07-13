Barry reveals Moyes impact influenced Everton choice

Thierno Barry is eager to learn from his new teammates at Everton.

After just a season with Villarreal, the 6ft 5in striker was sold to Everton last week.

Barry, 21, told evertontv: "Me, I am here to learn, and to learn with good strikers, like Beto and other strikers of the team.

"I think it's my force – one of my strengths – to learn with the other strikers. I'm very happy to play with these strikers here.

"I want to start quickly here, I want to help the team to win and I to score goals.

"I hope we can finish in a high position in the Premier League."

Moyes a big influence

Barry revealed manager David Moyes was an influence on his choice, particularly the way the players responded to the Scot's appointment last season.

He continued: "I think (Moyes) is a good trainer and when I spoke to him for the first time, I felt this.

"He told me I have the quality to play in the Premier League. He wants to do good work with me. He wants to help me on my road. I feel the sincerity with him so that's why I chose to come here as well.

"When I see the (league position) of Everton for last season, I think it was not a very good season for them. But when the manager came in, I think he changed (the team's fortunes). I feel with this and the new stadium, the Club comes with a new ambition, so I want to play my part in that.

"I can't wait to get started."