Balogun's next move takes shape as Monaco prepare for Premier League sale

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Newcastle are among clubs vying to sign Folarin Balogun
Newcastle are among clubs vying to sign Folarin BalogunProfimedia

Folarin Balogun's World Cup may have ended in disappointment, but it has done little to diminish his growing reputation - and the United States striker is now set to make new headlines in the summer transfer window.

Balogun emerged as one of the faces of the USMNT's campaign, with his goals helping fuel belief that Mauricio Pochettino's side could make a deep run in the tournament.

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Instead, his World Cup took a dramatic turn when he was sent off against Bosnia and Herzegovina in one of the tournament's biggest talking points.

The red card was later overturned following an intervention that unexpectedly involved Donald Trump, but the reprieve ultimately proved academic as the United States were knocked out by Belgium.

Attention has now turned back to club football, where Balogun is expected to be on the move soon. 

Flashscore sources suggest Monaco are prepared to sanction the 25-year-old's departure for a fee in the region of £40 million, with work already underway behind the scenes to open up a return to England.

Newcastle United are currently the highest-profile club in England showing serious interest, although they are not alone. Nottingham Forest, Everton and Fulham are among clubs that admire the striker and are monitoring his situation.

There is also interest from abroad. Borussia Dortmund are reportedly keen as they assess attacking options, should Balogun decide against a return to the Premier League. Juventus have also been linked.

Balogun came through Arsenal's academy after joining the club as an eight-year-old and made his senior debut in 2020 before spells on loan helped accelerate his development.

Monaco signed him in a deal worth around £30 million in 2023, but after another impressive campaign and a World Cup that kept him firmly in the spotlight, he now looks set for the next move of his career.

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Premier LeagueFolarin BalogunNewcastle UtdMonacoFootball transfers

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