Austria coach Rangnick: I am not unhappy that Deschamps snubbed Palace whiz Olise

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick is surprised France overlooked Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise for the Euros.

Rangnick admits he's a big fan of the France U21 star.

He said, "He has never been selected for the French national team, but I love Michael Olise.

"If only he had Austrian roots. He is an exceptional player. He is fast, a strong dribbler, technically gifted and he works hard when he loses the ball.

"Every time I see him play, he has a smile on his face.

"I am not unhappy that Didier Deschamps has not selected him."

