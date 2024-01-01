Austria boss Ralf Rangnick takes dig at England

Former Manchester United and Austria boss Ralf Rangnick took a dig at England this week.

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick was unimpressed with England's performance.

Rangnick saw his team lose in the round of 16 to Turkey, going down 2-1 on Tuesday.

However, he was in a defiant mood after the game, pointing to the boring nature of some of the other teams’ games this tournament.

He stated: “I can’t believe we’re going home. We thought we would be getting ready for the next game."

“If the Baumgartner header had gone in, we would have won this game."

“We didn’t have the luck we needed. I believe if the game had gone into extra time we would have won because they were exhausted and we had a physical advantage."

“But we should be proud. All our games were super intense because of the way we played."

“I’ve seen other games where it was difficult to stay awake and that was not the case with our matches.”