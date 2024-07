Atalanta striker Zirkzee in Manchester for Man Utd medical today

Atalanta striker Josh Zirkzee will be in Manchester today.

The Holland international is due to undergo a medical ahead of completing a move to Manchester United.

United boss Erik ten Hag plans to meet with Zirkzee after the medical ahead of the player signing a five-year contract.

While his deal carries a €40m buyout clause, United will pay €45m in order to settle on a staggered payment of the fee.

The fee will be paid in installments over the past three years.