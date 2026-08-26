Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Arteta wants one assurance before Julian Alvarez makes Arsenal move this summer

Man United suffer major blow as Amad Diallo faces six-week injury layoff

Chelsea striker Liam Delap set to join one of 2 Premier League clubs including Everton

Aston Villa submit bid for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Super Lig Weekly: Osimhen and Greenwood at the double as scintillating Salah shines

Transfer News LIVE: Man City announce Bouaddi signing, Galatasaray closing in on Leao

Djokovic and Sabalenka lose opening match in US Open mixed doubles

Aston Villa turn to West Ham's Todibo after Crystal Palace's Ordonez hijack

Aston Villa turn to West Ham's Todibo after Crystal Palace's Ordonez hijack
Aston Villa turn to West Ham's Todibo after Crystal Palace's Ordonez hijackHarvey Murphy/News Images / Avalon / Profimedia

Aston Villa have reportedly turned their attention to West Ham's Jean-Clair Todibo after Joel Ordonez decided to join Crystal Palace.

Unai Emery’s side are on the hunt for a new centre-back following the departure of Ezri Kona, who joined Arsenal for a reported £55 million.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Villa were advancing in a deal to sign Ecuadorian Ordonez from Club Brugge, but he now looks set to join Crystal Palace instead.

According to The Athletic’s Jacob Tanswell, Villa have now turned their attention to West Ham centre back Todibo, 26.

The Frenchman joined West Ham on an initial loan from Nice back in 2025 and has since made 54 appearances for the club.

Todibo is available for transfer following West Ham’s relegation to the Championship on the very last day of 2025-26.

Villa and West Ham have already completed a deal this summer, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka heading back to the Premier League on an initial loan with a conditional obligation to buy.

Mentions
Premier LeagueJean-Clair TodiboJoel OrdonezWest HamAston VillaCrystal PalaceChampionshipFootball transfers

Related Articles

Crystal Palace hijack Aston Villa's move for Club Brugge star Joel Ordonez

Aston Villa submit Mateta offer as Watkins faces exit call

Aston Villa target Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez