Aston Villa have reportedly turned their attention to West Ham's Jean-Clair Todibo after Joel Ordonez decided to join Crystal Palace.

Unai Emery’s side are on the hunt for a new centre-back following the departure of Ezri Kona, who joined Arsenal for a reported £55 million.

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Villa were advancing in a deal to sign Ecuadorian Ordonez from Club Brugge, but he now looks set to join Crystal Palace instead.

According to The Athletic’s Jacob Tanswell, Villa have now turned their attention to West Ham centre back Todibo, 26.

The Frenchman joined West Ham on an initial loan from Nice back in 2025 and has since made 54 appearances for the club.

Todibo is available for transfer following West Ham’s relegation to the Championship on the very last day of 2025-26.

Villa and West Ham have already completed a deal this summer, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka heading back to the Premier League on an initial loan with a conditional obligation to buy.