Ansser Sadiq
Villa's Duran admits Colombia were not good enough against Ecuador
Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran hit out after suffering on international duty this past week.

The forward came off the bench as his nation Colombia lost 1-0 to Ecuador on Tuesday.

The result means they are in a tough position in terms of World Cup qualification, as they also lost 3-2 to Uruguay.

“The balance is the same. We work, we compete, we fight. Well, the time will come when we win. We will continue working in the clubs and each one to his own thing,” Duran told a reporter post-game, before being asked what Colombia had lacked in both matches.

“What do you think we lacked?” he added. 

"And why aren't you a coach?

"From the outside you can see the spaces, there is a lot of talk, but you have to go in and play to see how things are.”

 

