Aston Villa launching bid for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Chaibi

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Fares Chaibi is attracting interest from Aston Villa.

TMW says Villa have opened talks with SGE for the midfield schemer and are preparing an offer.

Villa hope to do business with SGE for €40m over a deal for Chaibi.

Chaibi moved to SGE in 2022 from Toulouse and has since made rapid progress in Germany.

Capable of playing on both flanks, the left-sided attacking midfielder has thrived in a No10 role this season.