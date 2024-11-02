Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid president Florentino fed-up with Ancelotti's management
REVEALED: The one Sporting CP player Amorim wants at Man Utd
Drogba: Son too good for Tottenham
Amorim is already targeting Sporting Lisbon star as first Man Utd signing in January move

Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez convinced of playing into his 40s

Paul Vegas
Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez convinced of playing into his 40s
Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez convinced of playing into his 40sTribalfootball
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez feels capable of playing into his 40s.

Martinez was named the Yashin Trophy winner this week, marking him the world's best goalkeeper.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"It's crazy to have received the award for the second year in a row. I never imagined I would receive it once, let alone twice. I still don't believe it," he said in an interview with DSports.

But between ambition and leadership, at 32, is there the idea of ​​playing until he's 40?

"As long as my body allows it," he replied. "Life is very long after that. I've renewed for another four years, so I'll be there until I'm 35 or 36." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueMartinez EmilianoAston Villa
Related Articles
Villa keeper Martínez on Yashin Trophy win: I don't see myself as the best
Villa boss Emery praises key duo for victory at Fulham
Villa keeper Martinez: This is affecting me a lot...!