Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez convinced of playing into his 40s

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez feels capable of playing into his 40s.

Martinez was named the Yashin Trophy winner this week, marking him the world's best goalkeeper.

"It's crazy to have received the award for the second year in a row. I never imagined I would receive it once, let alone twice. I still don't believe it," he said in an interview with DSports.

But between ambition and leadership, at 32, is there the idea of ​​playing until he's 40?

"As long as my body allows it," he replied. "Life is very long after that. I've renewed for another four years, so I'll be there until I'm 35 or 36."