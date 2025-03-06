Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Aston Villa captain McGinn hails impact of January arrivals
Aston Villa captain McGinn hails impact of January arrivalsAston Villa
Aston Villa captain John McGinn has sung the praises of their January signings.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Axel Disasi and Marco Asensio all arrived on-loan in January and have made a positive impact.

Speaking after Villa's Champions League win at Club Brugge on Tuesday, McGinn insisted:  "They've been a breath of fresh air.

"Three really good guys, obviously come with big reputations but they haven't shown any ego.

"They're pretty low maintenance, they work hard to get their careers back on track."

McGinn continued: "They obviously weren't playing at their clubs, so what we can give them is a platform to do that and be happy.

"All we want in return is for them to be a good team-mate, work hard, do the things we've all been doing over the last couple of seasons and show their quality.

"They've been brilliant."

