Aston Villa boss Emery seeking more additions

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery admits he hopes they can add to his squad before Monday night's transfer deadline.

Emery was speaking after defeat at Wolves on Saturday night.

He said,  "I was frustrated. There is still work to do. The frustration is linked to the ambition we have.

"We are not Manchester City, a strong team in everything. We are raising our level, our demands, but we do not have the power that they have. We have to do it intelligently.

"Getting to Europe for two years in a row and being in the Champions League round of 16 this year is fantastic. Being consistent in the Premier League has been more difficult for us." 

