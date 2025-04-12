Asensio speaks out after missing two penalties for Villa

Aston Villa star Marco Asensio has spoken out after becoming the first player in nine years to miss two penalties in a Premier League match.

The former Real Madrid forward twice missed the opportunity to give his team the lead from the penalty spot.

However, Ollie Watkins and Donyell Malen came to his rescue, ensuring the victory for Villa.

Asensio wrote on X: "Sometimes these things can happen, the most important is to keep trying. Happy for another 3 points away. Thank you for the support Villans!"

Aston Villa will next host PSG in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final fixture at home on April 15.