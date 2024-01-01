Arteta says Arsenal should be "champions" based on performances over last two seasons

Arsenal should be Premier League champions based on their performance in the past two seasons.

That is the view of manager Mikel Arteta, who praised his side for their work in the last campaigns.

However, he has called on hsi players to use the pain of finishing second twice to achieve their aims in 2024/2025.

He told ESPN: "When you are analytical and you gather all the stats over the past 11 months in the Premier League we should have won it. That's what the stats say, the reality is we didn't, so that is something that is there that we haven't managed as well as Man City or the clubs in the past.

"I think we understand where those margins are. We've been really consistent in the last 24 months in terms of performance and the elite levels we want to hit, but those margins are super small.

"One thing is to get to that 90 percent we actually want and actually that 10 percent, 5 percent, 1 per cent is what defines success and winning major trophies. Now we have to continue doing all the right things we are doing and just nail those small margins that are going to win the tournaments. We need that pain and that hunger to achieve what we want to achieve."