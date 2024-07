Arsenal attacker Havertz: Germany can be proud

Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz has thanked Germany fans after they bowed out of the Euros last night.

Germany were beaten by Spain the quarterfinal in the final minute.

Advertisement Advertisement

Havertz was proud of their campaign, however, saying afterwards: "The fans were exceptional.

"It was a fantastic atmosphere. We are very grateful.

"On the one hand, we are proud, but of course we are also disappointed."