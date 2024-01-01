Tribal Football
Arteta makes clear Arsenal expectations going to Man City

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists they'll go for the win at Manchester City on Sunday.

It's been suggested the Gunners will seek a point in the top of the table clash.

But Gunners boss Arteta said: “For sure we will prepare to try and win. That’s been the message already.

“In order to do that there are going to be things that we have to do much better. Because we all know we need a big performance to beat them. We know what it means. We know what we’re fighting for and it’s a great opportunity for the team to show what we’re capable of doing.

“It will be really competitive. It’s the home of the champions, the team that’s been the most consistent in history not just in terms of results but in terms of dominance.

“It’s a challenge no doubt. But we will go there and prove that we can take another step that we can compete and win in those grounds.”

