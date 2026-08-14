Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Villa close in on Suzuki as Juve push for Martinez, Cancelo back to Barca

Arteta and Arsenal hungry for more success ahead of the Community Shield

Hungry Arsenal target Community Shield as Arteta eyes strong start to the season
Hungry Arsenal target Community Shield as Arteta eyes strong start to the seasonSean Troup / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Arsenal are eager to get their hands on the first trophy of the ⁠new season when they face Manchester City in this weekend's Community Shield, with manager Mikel Arteta saying on Friday ‌that his squad have returned refreshed and highly motivated.

Sunday's traditional curtain-raiser will see Premier ‌League champions Arsenal take on FA Cup winners City ‌in Cardiff.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arsenal, who lost last season's Champions League final to Paris ‌Saint-Germain on penalties, aim to begin the campaign on ‌a positive note after ending a 22-year wait for the Premier League title.

"It (the Community Shield) is a trophy, one that we can have because ‌we earned it last year from winning the ⁠Premier League," Arteta told reporters.

"You ‌can tell how hungry the players are, which is a good sign. ​I love the way the players have come back, most of them earlier than expected. Really fit, we've ​done all the testing. They all seem in great condition.

"The moment they start to look at each other, I said: look ⁠at the squad that ​we have and what we're building. There's a lot of excitement.

"The best version of Arsenal has to be on Sunday. That's the intention. The best performance, the best way to start the ‌season by lifting the first trophy. That's the way we've prepared for the season. On day one, be at our maximum level."

The close season had also injected fresh competition into the squad following a busy spell of recruitment.

Arsenal have made a number of key additions, led by midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, alongside Christos Tzolis and goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The club were also linked with Brazil winger Vinicius Junior before the 26-year-old opted to ‌extend his stay at Real Madrid.

Win probability
Win probabilityFlashscore

"It's a very exciting part ​of the season...," Arteta added. "There's an opportunity to evolve and ‌understand how every player is feeling. We are trying the maximum within 13 or 14 days to compete for every possible position...

"I'm not going to talk about individuals. The ambition of the club is big. We want to improve ⁠and evolve the squad. We ⁠have detected the areas ‌that can be strengthened."

Follow the Community Shield live with Flashscore

Mentions
Premier LeagueFA Community ShieldArsenal

Related Articles

Arteta confirms he does not want one Arsenal star to leave: He has the ability to be here!

Arteta on connections to Konsa and Quansah: We have detected areas that we can strengthen

Carragher admits Arsenal offering Miles Lewis-Skelly to Man Utd and Chelsea is "strange"