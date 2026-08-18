Arsenal chief executive Richard Garlick is "very happy" with the "ongoing" talks over a new deal for Mikel Arteta.

The 44-year-old has been transformative since being appointed Arsenal boss, taking them from nearly men to winning their first Premier League title in 22 years last season.

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It’s unsurprising that the club are looking to renew his contract as Arteta enters the final year of his current deal.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, executive Garlick is confident Arteta will put pen to paper on a new contract "sooner rather than later".

“The process is in play, and we’re all very happy with the way that’s progressing,” he said.

“We’ve got a transfer window to navigate over the next couple of weeks, but we’ll look to conclude that as soon as we can.

“Talks have been ongoing for a while. We don’t just suddenly start having talks – they’ve been ongoing for a number of months, and they’re very constructive and very progressive.

“He wants to be at this club, and we want him to be at the club, and I’m sure we’ll find the solution sooner rather than later.”

Arsenal have never retained the Premier League. They’ll be looking to change that in 2026-27 as their kick off their campaign with a visit from newly promoted Coventry on Friday (August 21).