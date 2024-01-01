Arsenal slap huge price-tag on Nketiah

Arsenal have put in a mega £50 million price tag on striker Eddie Nketiah this summer.

The Gunners are willing to part with the homegrown talent, but only at a reasonable price.

Per talkSPORT, the Gunners are not keen on losing the Englishman without being able to get a better replacement.

The Gunners are pushing to sign a top class striker to improve their scoring in attack.

However, Arsenal know that Nketiah has three years on his contract and is happy at the club.

While he wants regular game time, he is also an academy graduate that loves playing for the team.