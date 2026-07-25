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Arsenal's 2026 preseason schedule: Fixtures, results and transfer latest on Mikel Arteta's side

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.Reuters

Arsenal are gearing up for their Premier League title defence with a preseason campaign split across Spain, Ireland and the UK.

Mikel Arteta led the Gunners to a first league title in over two decades at the end of the 2024/25 season and the challenge for him and the Arsenal players is to try and defend their crown in the months ahead.

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Alongside their preseason matches, Arsenal will also face Manchester City in the FA Community Shield on August 16th, at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium. 

Arsenal's 2026 summer preseason fixtures and results

* All KO times set as UK

July 25th - Arsenal 3-0 MK Dons

August 1st - Girona 1-4 Arsenal

August 5th - Arsenal 1-3 Real Betis

August 9th - Arsenal 2-3 Borussia Dortmund 

August 12th Arsenal 1-1 Como (4-3 on penalties)

August 16th FA Community Shield v Man City (Millennium Stadium, Cardiff - 3pm)

Arsenal's first game of 2026/27 Premier League season

Following the Community Shield clash with City, Arsenal open the new league campaign against newly promoted Coventry City at home on Friday August 21st (KO 8pm).

Arsenal 2026 summer transfer update

Arteta opted to sell Leandro Trossard to Besiktas following the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite the Belgian playing a key role in last season's title success in North London.

Jakub Kiwior has made his loan move to Porto permanent with Arsenal agreeing a similar deal with Bayer Leverkusen to retain Piero Hincapie.

Illan Meslier has joined as a free agent and Christos Tzolis has arrived from Club Brugge in a £34M deal.

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