Arsenal ponder buying Saka cover

Arsenal may want to consider signing a wide forward in the off-season to ease the load on a top talent.

Journalist Ben Jacobs believed that reducing the workload of Bukayo Saka should be a priority.

He believes that Arsenal need to use Sakaa less often, as he started nearly every game when he was fit last season.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "As far as wide forwards are concerned, it could be something that Arsenal look at because of the amount of minutes that Saka played last season, and also because he'll be coming off the Euros as well. So quite an intense summer leading into another busy season.

"But at the moment, the priority is in those other positions, a more central forward, a midfielder, and possibly also a young left-back.

"And if they could find a young left-back that can also be versatile and play left-back, centre-back, then even better, and that was what they liked about Jorrel Hato, even though the expectation is that he'll stay at Ajax. He's a center-back that can also play left-back."