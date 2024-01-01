Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Sporting and Real Oviedo: The historic Segunda Division derby powered in Mexico
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Klopp criticises Man Utd boss Ten Hag's decision to send Sancho out on loan
Man Utd defender Yoro boost in surgery recovery

Arsenal midfielder Rice explains rejecting England captaincy

Arsenal midfielder Rice explains rejecting England captaincy
Arsenal midfielder Rice explains rejecting England captaincy
Arsenal midfielder Rice explains rejecting England captaincyAction Plus
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice explained turning down the England captaincy during their Nations League win against the Republic of Ireland.

Rice, who played for Ireland as a youth teamer, scored in the 2-0 victory.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said post-match: "(Harry) Kane tried to give me the armband but Stonesy (John Stones) is more senior and experienced than me. I just said to Harry, 'Probably John deserves it more than me. I said to give it to John.'

"That was it. It doesn't need to be made into a bigger thing. John is one of the more senior ones.

"Usually he is captain when Harry doesn't play so it was the right decision."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRice DeclanArsenal
Related Articles
Brighton boss Hurzeler: Arsenal a fair point; don't compare Rice red with Pedro
Halsey slams ref for sending off Arsenal midfielder Rice: Kavanagh went looking for trouble
Ballon d'Or nominees named: Messi, Ronaldo off list for first time since 2003