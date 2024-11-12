Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim reveals Man Utd formation and will talk to Van Nistelrooy: 'Great job'
Exclusive: Rosalino also leaves Sporting CP with Amorim for Man Utd
Man Utd boss Amorim: You've been pronouncing my name wrong!
Man Utd and Amorim discuss ambitious move for Chelsea outcast Nkunku

Arsenal midfielder Merino: We must start winning

Paul Vegas
Arsenal midfielder Merino: We must start winning
Arsenal midfielder Merino: We must start winningAction Plus
Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino has laid down the challenge to his teammates this week.

The veteran Spaniard, who signed for the club this summer, hopes that they can still fight for the Premier League title.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While the Gunners are nine points adrift of Liverpool, Merino does not believe the season is lost.

Asked if they have to start winning every game, Merino said after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea: “That’s obvious but we don’t have to look at the negatives. We have to look at the positives.

“We have to look at ourselves, at how we want to perform, and not start thinking about what is going to happen if we lose. That’s adding extra pressure.

“We know we have to win every game. We know that. We want that and we have to work for that – and in order to achieve that we have to focus on the present, on ourselves, on improving and getting better. That’s what we are going to do.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueMerino MikelArsenal
Related Articles
Arsenal midfielder Merino: We cannot use injuries as excuse
Arsenal boss Arteta happy Merino scored in Liverpool draw
Merino: What I can bring to Arsenal dressing room