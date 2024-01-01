Tribal Football
Arsenal midfielder Jorginho: Haaland form? We just laugh!Action Plus
Veteran midfielder Jorginho has revealed Arsenal’s players are laughing off the scoring feats of Erling Haaland.

The Manchester City forward has scored nearly all of his team’s Premier League goals so far this season.

As the Gunners chase City and try to stop them winning a fifth title in a row, Jorginho admits they are not focusing on Haaland at the moment.

Jorginho said of the team they play next weekend: “Erling scoring again, it is starting to make us laugh! We look because we look at all the games and we love football. 

“We love the Premier League so we watch all the games to be fair. We watch them as well, which is normal. 

“Again it doesn’t get to our head. We need to focus on us and that is what we are trying to do.”

