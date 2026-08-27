Arsenal lineup v Aston Villa: Confirmed team news as Arteta hints at Konsa debut

Defending Premier League champions Arsenal face a tough test on Monday night as they head to Aston Villa on August 31st.

Mikel Arteta's team kicked off the new campaign in dominant style in their opening game with a 3-0 home win over newly-promoted Coventry City.

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Villa - under former Gunners boss Unai Emery - were hammered 4-0 on the road at Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend following some major squad sales this summer.

Arteta was tight-lipped over Arsenal's links to Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez in his pre-match press conference, but the Spanish coach hinted at possible exits for Brazil duo Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus before the transfer window closes on September 1st.

Arsenal team news v Aston Villa

Defensive pair William Saliba and Jurrien Timber remain out through injury and Arteta admitted new arrival Bruno Guimaraes is only a 'potential' to feature in this game.

Ezri Konsa could make his Arsenal debut off the bench - just weeks after leaving Villa for North London - and Arteta may stick by the same XI which eased past Coventry.

Arsenal predicted XI v Aston Villa

Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz.

Arsenal v Aston Villa kick off time

Arsenal's trip to Birmingham kicks off at 8pm UK time on Monday August 31st, 2026.

Key Stat

Since taking charge at Villa, Emery has won two of his three home Premier League games against Arteta's Arsenal.