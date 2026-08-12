Arsenal lead Premier League race for Everton's Ndiaye after Saudi rejection

Iliman Ndiaye's collapsed move to Al-Hilal could yet lead to new approaches from within the Premier League.

Ndiaye, 26, had seemed destined for a move to Saudi Arabia but has now decided to put those plans on ice to remain in English football.

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Everton have no appetite for encouraging a sale, but sources inside the game are already suggesting to Flashscore that top Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on the situation.

Arsenal are keen as they search for late options in the market. Their plans so far had centred around Morgan Rogers, who joined Chelsea, and Vinicius Jr, who signed a new contract at Real Madrid.

We understand there are varying degrees of interest in Ndiaye from other clubs, including Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United.

City see him as a potential replacement for Savinho, who has been in protracted talks over a move to Spurs. Primarily, they have been exploring a deal for Chelsea's Pedro Neto in that position, but information from well-placed sources indicates that the Etihad club had already considered a move for Ndiaye earlier in the summer.

It is a situation Man City may consider revisiting - especially as Everton have a keen interest in Jack Grealish, who is not a big part of Enzo Maresca's plans.

Tottenham have long considered Ndiaye a good option for their attack but have not made formal contact yet. They have been struggling to complete signings for their front line, so it could be that Ndiaye returns as a serious option.

The first team to declare genuine interest in Ndiaye this year was Man Utd, yet their situation has changed. The possibility of signing a winger has slowly dropped down their priority list and is particularly unlikely now that it seems Marcus Rashford will be staying.

Ndiaye has a big decision ahead of him. So far, Everton have been unsuccessful in convincing him to sign a new contract. However, he has three years remaining on his current deal, and the Toffees will only entertain a deal if it truly benefits them.