Arsenal keeper Raya: How Cana transformed my game

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya says he's a different player for working with keeper coach Inaki Cana.

Raya signed permanently for the Gunners this summer from Brentford after an impressive year on-loan.

On Cana, he told arsenal.com: "He has changed my style of being a goalkeeper.

"If you watch highlights from me when I was back at Blackburn, you will see a keeper that just stood on the line, not coming for anything, rarely going for a cross, rarely going outside the box, rarely anticipating, just waiting to make that save.

"When I signed for Brentford, Inaki just completely changed my style of being a goalkeeper, to be more proactive and anticipate stuff that has not happened yet. So, if you can go for a cross, just go for it. Don't wait for the save. Instead, avoid the chance. For balls in behind and all that, stay high as much as possible to be able to cut out the attack.

"If you see me at Blackburn and then after I signed for Brentford, it's two completely different goalkeepers. At Blackburn, I wasn't going for any crosses. And then at Brentford and here, I think my numbers on crosses are remarkable.

"I love being part of the build-up, being part of trying to create goals and to create attacks. It's fun. I enjoy the challenge. I know there are going to be mistakes and goals conceded because of it, because that's the way we play. But that's the risk that we take and that's the risk that the manager wants us to take. The benefit is bigger than the risk, I think."