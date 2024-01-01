Arsenal keeper Raya hoping for Spain chance this week

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya is hoping for a Spain start in their Nations League ties.

Spain will meet Serbia and Switzerland in the coming week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Raya said: "It's a special moment for everyone after being crowned champions. There's so much joy but also a desire to compete and I know we'll do it. We mustn't rest on our laurels, we have a group that has great enthusiasm and we want to give another joy to the country.

"We are three goalkeepers of the highest level, it is up to the coach to decide who will play these matches. We have a very complicated group but we will play to win and to do well. I am very happy to have the opportunity to be here and I will give my all.

"We know that Unai Simon has had surgery and I sincerely wish him a speedy recovery, he is a goalkeeper of the highest level and has already shown it on several occasions."