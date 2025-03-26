Arsenal enter race to sign Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato

Arsenal are reportedly one of several elite European sides interested in signing Ajax youngster Jorrel Hato in the upcoming transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, Mikel Arteta’s side will face competition from the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea, and AC Milan to secure the 19-year-old’s signature.

Having made his senior Ajax debut back in February 2023, the defender has cemented himself as a key player for the Dutch giants.

Hato is widely regarding as one of the best young defensive talents in Europe, making 19 appearances for the Netherlands and 103 for his club.

Liverpool are also said to be interested in Hato, with doubts over the future of captain Virgil van Dijk.