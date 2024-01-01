Tribal Football
Most Read
Obi-Martin makes winning Man Utd U18 debut
Brentford boss Frank: Disrespectful to Man Utd and me
Man Utd tracking Sporting CP whizkid Quenda
Henderson on Palace's poor start to season: We’re nowhere near where we need to be

Arsenal discussing expanding Emirates capacity

Arsenal discussing expanding Emirates capacity
Arsenal discussing expanding Emirates capacityAction Plus
Arsenal are discussing expanding the capacity of Emirates stadium.

According to The Times , the London giants are considering expanding and modernising its stadium, which already holds 60,000 seats.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Gunners' home ground became the largest stadium in London when it opened in 2006, after they left the legendary Highbury. But since then West Ham's London Stadium has stolen the show with its 68,000 seats.

At a time when all the big clubs are renovating their stadiums or building new ones (Camp Nou - Barça, Santiago Bernabéu - Real, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Tottenham…), Arsenal does not want to be left behind and intends to follow suit.

This expansion of the Emirates Stadium would allow the Gunners to boost their revenue on match days. Although no real project exists at the moment, the idea is running through the heads of the owners of the London club.

Mentions
Premier LeagueArsenal
Related Articles
Sporting CP president Varandas warns Prem giants off Gyokeres, Amorim
Merino: What I can bring to Arsenal dressing room
Bellerin: Arteta working like genuine Arsenal manager