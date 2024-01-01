Arsenal discussing expanding Emirates capacity

Arsenal are discussing expanding the capacity of Emirates stadium.

According to The Times , the London giants are considering expanding and modernising its stadium, which already holds 60,000 seats.

The Gunners' home ground became the largest stadium in London when it opened in 2006, after they left the legendary Highbury. But since then West Ham's London Stadium has stolen the show with its 68,000 seats.

At a time when all the big clubs are renovating their stadiums or building new ones (Camp Nou - Barça, Santiago Bernabéu - Real, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Tottenham…), Arsenal does not want to be left behind and intends to follow suit.

This expansion of the Emirates Stadium would allow the Gunners to boost their revenue on match days. Although no real project exists at the moment, the idea is running through the heads of the owners of the London club.