Arsenal defender Saliba sets terms on being "best in the world"

Saliba says he has "to win some titles" to be the "best in the world"

Arsenal defender William Saliba has said that he thinks he is one of the best in the world, but to truly call himself that he must win some titles.

The Arsenal star has established himself as a world class defender in recent years and is widely known as one of the hardest players to beat at the back not just in the Premier League but across Europe.

“I’m perhaps on my way to becoming the best defender in the world,” the defender said. “'I have been on the right track for both seasons, mainly last season.

“I think I’m one of the best at the moment, but to say that I have to win some titles. I think that’s what I’m missing right now.

“If you win titles, you’re good and if you don’t, you can’t say you’re the best.

“That’s what I believe. I’m one of the best in the world.”

Arsenal travel to league leaders Manchester City on Sunday in a game that often gives an early indication as to which side has the better chance of winning the title.

Saliba continued: “Of course, we want to compete against Manchester City as we have done (in) the last two seasons but we know we have to do more.

“As I said, we have to compete against City but we also have to do it against the other teams because it’s not just against City.

“If you win against them but not against others it doesn’t mean anything. So, of course we want to win this weekend and we will give everything to win but it’s not the end on Sunday.”