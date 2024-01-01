Arsenal chiefs happy as Hein inks new contract

Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein has signed a new deal.

The Finn has penned terms for an undisclosed length.

Hein said: “I’m delighted to extend my contract and continue my journey in this amazing club after six years. Hopefully, there will be even more good memories and successes for the club.”

Sporting Director Edu added: “We’re very happy that Karl will continue his development as an Arsenal player.

“He’s an exciting prospect and a popular member of the squad.

“We look forward to seeing him progress to the next stage of his career.”

Manager Mikel Arteta also said: “Karl has continued to impress us with his attitude and commitment to getting better every day.

“We value being part of his continued development and I want to congratulate him on earning a new deal with the club.”