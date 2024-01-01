Tribal Football
Arsenal boss Arteta urges patience over Merino fitness battle
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not putting any pressure on his summer midfield signing.

Veteran Mikel Merino was signed to help the club immediately push for silverware.

However, he is injured with a shoulder problem he sustained in his first training session.

On the recovery, Arteta told reporters: “It’s better, it's a slow process because it's a bone and it takes a while to heal. He is progressing well and is already doing some stuff. 

“He is working extremely hard and we're using this time to make sure that he understands a lot of things that he has a lot of questions about, and when he’s back he’s ready to go and impact the team.”

On whether he will be back before the October international break, Arteta stated: “We don't know honestly. It's very difficult to understand the healing of the bone. I think at the moment he doesn’t have a lot of symptoms so you can speed it up very quickly because he hasn't lost anything else but we have to wait and see.”

