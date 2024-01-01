Arsenal boss Arteta: Trossard making huge impact

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has sung the praises of Leandro Trossard.

The Belgian has been outstanding off the bench for the Gunners so far this season.

Ahead of today's clash with Brighton, Arteta said of his super-sub: "Huge, and not only when he starts from the bench, when he has started games, big games.

"Last season you look especially at the last quarter of the season, the amount of runs of games he had was huge, and he has been really consistent with his threat on goal, with his capacity to create situations and especially big chances.

"And then without the ball what he’s doing is great, I’m really pleased with it."