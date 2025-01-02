Arsenal boss Arteta: Title? It's not in our hands...

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was pleased with his squad players for victory at Brentford.

Kai Havertz was forced out with illness, while Declan Rice started on the bench over fitness concerns.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arteta remarked: "We had a few that weren't feeling great so we had to make a few changes, but it doesn't matter, whoever we bring in they are ready. They are ready to perform.

"These things happen in this period, there is always things. Throat, infection, viruses so I try to delay the line-up as far as possible because you can get up in the morning and you can have a surprise unfortunately."

Asked about their title chances, the Gunners manager also stated: "We can only win our next match and see what happens. It is not in our hands. So, what is in our hands, let's make sure that we do it."