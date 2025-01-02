Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise
REVEALED: Why Zirkzee first went to players' tunnel after Man Utd hook

Arsenal boss Arteta: Title? It's not in our hands...

Paul Vegas
Arsenal boss Arteta: Title? It's not in our hands...
Arsenal boss Arteta: Title? It's not in our hands...Action Plus
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was pleased with his squad players for victory at Brentford.

Kai Havertz was forced out with illness, while Declan Rice started on the bench over fitness concerns.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arteta remarked: "We had a few that weren't feeling great so we had to make a few changes, but it doesn't matter, whoever we bring in they are ready. They are ready to perform.

"These things happen in this period, there is always things. Throat, infection, viruses so I try to delay the line-up as far as possible because you can get up in the morning and you can have a surprise unfortunately."

Asked about their title chances, the Gunners manager also stated:  "We can only win our next match and see what happens. It is not in our hands. So, what is in our hands, let's make sure that we do it."

Mentions
Premier LeagueArsenalBrentford
Related Articles
Arsenal boss Arteta: Important Nwaneri played at Brentford again
Arsenal boss Arteta happy with goalscorers for victory at Brentford
Arsenal learn price for Brentford attacker Mbeumo