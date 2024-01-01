Arsenal boss Arteta ponders Timber, Rice midfield roles

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Jurrien Timber is a midfield option.

Ahead of their weekend clash with Aston Villa, Arteta admits Timber could be utilised in midfield if needed.

He said, "Yeah he is. He can play in various positions. His versatility is one of his biggest strengths. We missed him for 11 months. It’s great to have him back.

"He played some quality minutes the other day. Like Alex did too. I think Alex was really good in the first 60 minutes against Wolves. Having that capacity to find what the squad is needing in that minute is really valued."

On Declan Rice's best position, Arteta admits he prefers him at No6 over No8.

"I think so. At his age, it is a big mistake not to do that or not to have the capacity to do that, to play in different positions and then within the game he will have a different role in relation to opponents as well and what they do.

"Last year he showed he has the ability to shift from one game to another, sometimes in the same game and to have players like that in the squad is really important."