Arsenal boost as Nwaneri "closer" to inking new contract

Paul Vegas
Ethan Nwaneri is now closer to signing a new deal with Arsenal.

The teenage midfielder is now inside the final year of his current contract, having been in talks over an extension for almost 18 months.

And it's now emerged the 18 year-old is closer to committing to a new extension.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Understand Arsenal have made progress in the recent days for Ethan Nwaneri’s new deal. 

"The club has presented vision/project for Nwaneri in the upcoming years including discussions on game time. 

"Arsenal hopeful to get green light and sign new contract soon."

Last season, Nwaneri struck nine goals in 37 appearances for the Gunners.

 

