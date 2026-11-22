Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa has hailed Calvin Bassey following his outstanding display in Saturday’s 1-1 Premier League draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Nigerian delivered a commanding defensive performance, combining effectively with David Affengruber to frustrate the Citizens attacking stars.

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Impressed by their performance, the former Real Madrid manager compared the defensive partnership to legendary Italian duo Paolo Maldini and Franco Baresi.

“I told Calvin (Bassey) and David (Affengruber) they were like Maldini and Baresi,” Arbeloa told Sky Sports after the game.

“I felt that we could press them really well if we went man-to-man against Haaland, and David (Affengruber) and Calvin (Bassey) – especially David – did really, really well against him.”

Bassey has now featured in 11 Premier League matches this season.