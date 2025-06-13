Antonio Conte opens up on 'difficult' Tottenham exit

Napoli manager Antonio Conte has reflected on the emotion surrounding his Tottenham exit and qualification for the Champions League with the North London club.

Conte, 55, left Tottenham back in the summer of 2023 before taking a year off and then ending up as Napoli manager.

He went on to take Napoli from tenth in the previous season to Scudetto champions in 2024-25, earning cult hero status at the club.

In an interview with Sky Italia, Conte looked back on his time at Spurs, reflecting on how his two-year stay at the club impacted his life and career.

He said: "It was a difficult year at Tottenham. I arrived in November with them ninth in the standings and we ended up in the Champions League, overtaking Arsenal… For them, going to the Champions League was like winning the Premier League.”

He wasn’t a huge fan of the celebrations in the dressing room, however. "On the last day, the Champions League entry was celebrated in the dressing room.

“I called my staff and told them: we don’t get used to these celebrations. You don’t celebrate these things. We are used to celebrating other things. OK, great feat, but at the same time, we understand what kind of celebration it is."