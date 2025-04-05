Andy Robertson makes 'not great' Trent Alexander-Arnold admission

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has admitted 'Trent's head is not great' but insists it's nothing to do with links to Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old has reportedly agreed a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Liverpool fans have been left furious regarding the situation, begging him to make a decision on his future and whether he wants to be a ‘mate or a traitor.’

Alexander-Arnold missed the 1-0 Premier League win over Everton on Wednesday due to injury.

Speaking to the press after the game, Robertson opened up on his mindset.

He said: "Trent's head is not great because he's injured. He hates being injured - none of us like being injured but it hurts Trent a little bit more. That's all he is focused on."

"It is impossible for me to say we have not seen all the noise and everyone commenting on it," he added. "But for us our focus is for him to get back fit and healthy.

"Once he does that, what will happen, will happen. No one knows that yet. People can talk and speculate but for us we want Trent back very soon."