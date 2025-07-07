Andrews pleased adding Drury to Brentford coaching team

Martin Drury has been added to new Brentford manager Keith Andrews' backroom team.

Drury leaves the staff at Valencia to return to England and join the Bees. He has previous experience with Bradford City, Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion.

Advertisement Advertisement

Andrews said: “We are really pleased to get Martin on board. During the interview process he showed a very high level of competency around coaching.

“He's been on a long journey as a coach and had lots of different experiences, none more so than his most recent job at Valencia.

“I'm really looking forward to integrating Martin into what I see as a really talented coaching staff."