Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool make contract gesture to Jota family
DONE DEAL: Arsenal sign Chelsea wing-back Washington
CLOSER? Arsenal reach agreement over Gyokeres fee with Sporting CP
Man City consider Nico surprise sale

Andrews pleased adding Drury to Brentford coaching team

Paul Vegas
Andrews pleased adding Drury to Brentford coaching team
Andrews pleased adding Drury to Brentford coaching teamBrentford/X.com
Martin Drury has been added to new Brentford manager Keith Andrews' backroom team.

Drury leaves the staff at Valencia to return to England and join the Bees. He has previous experience with Bradford City, Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Andrews said: “We are really pleased to get Martin on board. During the interview process he showed a very high level of competency around coaching.

“He's been on a long journey as a coach and had lots of different experiences, none more so than his most recent job at Valencia.

“I'm really looking forward to integrating Martin into what I see as a really talented coaching staff."

Mentions
Premier LeagueDrury MartinBrentfordValenciaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Hay leaves Brentford for Dundee
Hamburg, Valencia interested in Chelsea midfielder Ugochukwu
Mainz chief Heidel admits Weiper facing crunch career moment