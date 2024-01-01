Anderlecht CEO thinks signing Man Utd midfielder Eriksen "doesn’t seem realistic"

Anderlecht have suggested that Manchester United star Christian Eriksen's wage demands were too large for a summer move.

The Denmark international is not in favor at the Red Devils and is usually on the bench.

While he wants to leave for regular football, the CEO of Anderlecht claims they will not be his destination.

“I myself have never mentioned the name Christian Eriksen, but of course, I know Christian. He is a top player who is still contracted for one year at a top club,” Anderlecht's CEO, Jesper Fredberg, told Het Nieuwsblad.

"At the moment, (signing Eriksen) doesn’t seem realistic.

"But if a door suddenly opens, I want to be the first to step in. It’s not just about what Manchester United is asking for, but it will also be about the player’s salary demands in such a case.”